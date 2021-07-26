USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA opened at $101.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $107.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.39.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

