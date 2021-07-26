USDJ Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.15 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00118611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00133643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,496.84 or 0.99834798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.73 or 0.00826579 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.