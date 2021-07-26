Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equifax were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,959,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,857,000 after buying an additional 202,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $253.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $257.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.04.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

