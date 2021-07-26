Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Teleflex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Teleflex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.50.

NYSE TFX opened at $397.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

