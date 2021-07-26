Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Entergy were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

