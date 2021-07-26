Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $101.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,116,112 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

