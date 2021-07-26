Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after buying an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $201,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

EXAS stock opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

