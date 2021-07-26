Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,600 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 81.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 216,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 724.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,308,190 shares of company stock worth $330,298,879 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $96.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.