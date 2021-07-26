Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,700 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,208,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

