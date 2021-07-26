V-ID Market Capitalization Hits $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00049393 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015269 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.00826540 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006066 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
