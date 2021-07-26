Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,231 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC upped their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of VALE opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

