Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,220,000 after buying an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $208.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.21 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

