Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 18.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,324 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vale by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares during the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of Vale stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.