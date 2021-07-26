Vectors Research Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,122,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $191.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.