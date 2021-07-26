Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $333.83

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $333.83 and last traded at $329.35, with a volume of 1449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.06.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.07. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

