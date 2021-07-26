Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

VNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

NYSE VNE traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $31.22. 43,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,206. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.91. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. On average, analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

