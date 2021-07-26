Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE VNE opened at $31.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Veoneer by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Veoneer by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Veoneer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

