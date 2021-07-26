Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OEZVY stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Verbund has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $812.58 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

