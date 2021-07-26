Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post $36.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.64 million and the lowest is $35.10 million. Vericel reported sales of $20.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $166.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $167.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $212.27 million, with estimates ranging from $200.93 million to $235.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 212,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,027. Vericel has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 665.58 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.88.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth about $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after buying an additional 443,802 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

