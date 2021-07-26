Veritaseum Achieves Market Cap of $36.86 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $36.86 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for approximately $17.15 or 0.00046095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00818095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

