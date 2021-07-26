Veritex (VBTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $32.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.04. Veritex has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,941,100.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

