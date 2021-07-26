Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 13,691 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.