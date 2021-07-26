Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $541,000 in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 173,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of VBI Vaccines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VBIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $757.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

