Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $532,000 Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.