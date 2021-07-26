Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,484 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 873,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.