Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $43.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

