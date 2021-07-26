Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 236,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

