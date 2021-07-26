Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.68. 311,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,208,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

