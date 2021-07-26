Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Cowen

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.38.

VZ opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

