Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of VET opened at $6.99 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 801,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

