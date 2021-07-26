Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) – BWS Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vicor in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Vicor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

VICR stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27. Vicor has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $392,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,162,717 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in Vicor by 39.2% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vicor by 278.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

