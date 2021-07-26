VIG Market Capitalization Hits $875,753.53 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $875,753.53 and approximately $1,348.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000949 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,998,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

