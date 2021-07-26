VIG Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $573.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $778,777.05 and $573.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000994 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,858,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.