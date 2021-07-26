VINchain Achieves Market Cap of $2.66 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $213,822.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.00844147 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084203 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.