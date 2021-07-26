Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 4,630 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $173,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $218,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

