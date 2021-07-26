Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Cassava Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after buying an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA stock opened at $128.58 on Monday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -425.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

