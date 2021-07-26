Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 917,387 shares of company stock valued at $211,370,333. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $243.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.84. The firm has a market cap of $233.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

