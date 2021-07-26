Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 217,624 Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 217,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCKAU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,644,000.

Shares of VCKAU opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.69.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

