Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $391,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $69.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.78.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

