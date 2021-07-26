Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,764 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

