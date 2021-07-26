Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $2,799,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $682,000.

BMAR opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.60. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22.

