Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,016 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.25% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 97.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 78,052 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

KJAN opened at $30.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

