Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 268 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.