Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

