Vitae (VITAE) Trading 190% Higher Over Last Week

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Vitae has a market cap of $13.63 million and $73,091.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vitae has traded 190% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.