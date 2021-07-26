VITE Achieves Market Cap of $30.12 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $30.12 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VITE has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00057841 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000170 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,379,666 coins and its circulating supply is 485,808,555 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

