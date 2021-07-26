Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 84,589 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,589 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $743.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

