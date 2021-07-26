Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of The Middleby worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

The Middleby stock opened at $188.73 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $189.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.