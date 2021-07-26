Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 232.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,872 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $10,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

NYSE ALLE opened at $139.18 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

