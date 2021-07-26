Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,988 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Digital Turbine worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

